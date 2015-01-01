SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ramires VRR, Fiorini G, Schmidt FMD, da Costa CP, Deon E, Saunders R. Psychother. Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Society for Psychotherapy Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/10503307.2023.2281549

37979191

OBJECTIVE: to examine whether an underlying general psychopathology factor (p factor) existed in children and adolescents attending psychodynamic psychotherapy and whether this general psychopathology factor was associated with family functioning and engagement with psychotherapy.

METHOD: Participants were 1976 children and adolescents, and their families, who sought psychodynamic psychotherapy from a community-based clinic in Southern Brazil. The Child Behavior Checklist and the Family Adaptability and Cohesion Evaluation Scales for assessing symptoms and family functioning were used, with treatment engagement data available through linked records. Confirmatory factor analytic methods examined psychopathology and regression models were constructed to examine associations.

RESULTS: A general psychopathology factor and specific internalizing and externalizing factors were identified. Higher general psychopathology scores at assessment were associated with an increased likelihood of dropout and poorer attendance compared to completing treatment. Father's educational level, living with both parents, lack of family adaptability and cohesion, and maltreatment experience were related to increased p factor severity.

CONCLUSION: General psychopathology severity seems to contribute to child and adolescent psychotherapy outcomes, increasing the risk of non-adherence and dropout. Family difficulties and traumatic experiences may increase p factor severity. Identifying general psychopathology routinely can be crucial for developing effective treatment plans.


Language: en

children; adolescents; psychopathology; psychotherapy; p factor

