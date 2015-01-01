Abstract

Preventing dropout (attrition) from clinical trials is vital for improving study validity. Dropout is particularly important in justice-involved populations as they can be very challenging to engage and recruit in the first instance. This study identifies factors associated with dropout in a double-blind, placebo-controlled randomised control trial of a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) aimed at reducing reoffending in highly impulsive men with histories of violent offending. Age, education, social support, psychiatric history, and length of previous incarceration were identified as factors that predict attrition. These findings are consistent with previous research examining variables associated with attrition in clinical trials for community and offender populations. We also explored referral source and treatment allocation as attrition predictors. Although neither significantly predicted attrition, we identified that there are discernible differences in the median time to attrition among the referral source subgroups. Understanding factors that predict treatment completion and attrition will allow researchers to identify participants for whom additional provisions may optimise retention and inform development of targeted interventions.

