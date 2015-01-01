Abstract

This article presents a comprehensive review of the safety status and technological development in high-risk industries, with a focus on construction, mining, agriculture, transportation, healthcare, and energy sectors. The objective is to analyse and compare the current safety practices, challenges, and advancements in these industries to identify common trends, knowledge gaps, and potential areas for improvement. The review explores the incidence of accidents, associated costs, traditional safety methods, limitations, and emerging technologies employed to enhance safety across multiple industries. This review aims to provide insights and lessons that can be applied to enhance safety practices in the construction industry. The findings highlight the critical role of technological advancements in mitigating risks and fostering a culture of safety across diverse sectors.

