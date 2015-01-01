Abstract

Design standards for the Federal Interstate Highway System in the US are generally higher than those on other roads within most states, making it the safest road system in the US. Federal law prevents states from enforcing vehicle weight limits on interstate highways that deviate from established Federal weight limits or state-specific grandfathered weight limits or exceptions. As a result, trucks hauling logs at state-legal limits must travel on other roads, passing through towns/cities and school zones where they may encounter on-coming traffic and intersections. All these encounters increase the risk of an accident. This study compared fatality rates of log trucks to other heavy trucks in the lower 48 states, road damage cost estimates for interstate and non-interstate roads and assessed the impact of relaxing interstate weight limits on various factors for hauling logs along three travel corridors in Wisconsin and Minnesota, USA. On a per-load basis, log trucks have a lower fatality rate than other heavy trucks in 83% of the lower 48 states. Due to the higher design standards, pavement damage costs are lowest on interstate highways as compared to other road types. Allowing state-legal, loaded log trucks access to federal interstate highways would improve the overall safety and efficiency of timber transportation and reduce pavement damage costs and CO2 emissions within the study areas. Overall, the study findings suggest that allowing state-legal, loaded log trucks to operate on interstate highways would improve the safety and efficiency of timber transportation in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

