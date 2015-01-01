|
Hong JS, Valido A, Espelage DL, Lawrence TI, deLara EW, Voisin DR. Curr. Psychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Research consistently shows that victims of bullying are at an elevated risk of developing health and mental health problems, especially internalizing problems, alcohol use, and suicidal thoughts and behaviors. The current study investigates whether adolescents who reported writing about violence are less at risk of internalizing problems, suicide ideation, and alcohol use when they are victims of bullying. The study sample included youth who participated in the Resilience Project (N = 638; 54% Female; Mean age = 15.8 years), which examined risky sexual behaviors among African American adolescents in four neighborhoods in Chicago's Southside. The sample was primarily of low socioeconomic status, with about 75% receiving some form of government assistance.
Language: en
Adolescents; African American; Bullying; Health; Urban; Writing