Abstract

The Memories of Home and Family Scale (MHFS; Shevlin et al., 2022) was developed as a multidimensional measure of subjective memories of experiences at home and with family during childhood. Due to the length of the scale, a short version of the MHFS (MHFS-SF) has been developed. Data were from Wave 7 of the COVID-19 Psychological Research Consortium Study (C19PRC-UK), a population based UK survey (N = 1405). Two items with the highest factor loadings from each of the six dimensions of the original MHFS were selected for inclusion. Confirmatory factor analytic (CFA) models were estimated to test the dimensionality of the scale. Convergent and discriminant validity were tested by examining associations with criterion variables. CFA results supported the multidimensionality of the scale. MHFS-SF total and sub-scale scores were negatively correlated with measures of depression, anxiety, loneliness, and paranoia, and were positively correlated with wellbeing. Regression analyses revealed that MHFS-SF total and sub-scale scores significantly predicted loneliness, paranoia, and wellbeing, even after accounting for age, gender, and current internalising symptoms. Results from this study suggest that the MHFS-SF scores retain the excellent psychometric properties of the original scale while improving efficiency. The MHFS-SF demonstrated high levels of convergent and discriminant validity with mental health and wellbeing measures. Future research should seek to validate the MHFS-SF in different populations and assess its usefulness in clinical settings.

