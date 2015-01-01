|
Citation
Brown SM, Faw MH, Lucas-Thompson RG, Pettigrew J, Quirk K. Advers. Resil. Sci. 2023; 4(3): 259-271.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
Adverse childhood experiences are associated with deleterious outcomes across the lifespan. However, some individuals who grow up in adverse environments may develop stress-adapted skills or resilience factors that enable them to function in their current lived environments. This study explored whether communication is a stress-adapted skill among young adults with co-occurring forms of childhood adversity and the extent to which these communication skills are implicated in toxic social networks. This cross-sectional study included 384 young adults, ages 18-35 years, who completed an online survey. Mixture modeling was used to conduct latent class models estimating subgroups of young adults with co-occurring forms of early adversity; then, regression models estimated the association between communication skills and toxic social networks among subgroups. Four latent classes were identified: (1) high childhood adversity; (2) high to moderate household dysfunction and emotional abuse; (3) high emotional abuse and moderate physical abuse and emotional neglect; and (4) low or no childhood adversity.
Language: en
Keywords
Adverse childhood experiences; Communication skills; Resilience; Toxic social networks