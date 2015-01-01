Abstract

Adverse childhood experiences are associated with deleterious outcomes across the lifespan. However, some individuals who grow up in adverse environments may develop stress-adapted skills or resilience factors that enable them to function in their current lived environments. This study explored whether communication is a stress-adapted skill among young adults with co-occurring forms of childhood adversity and the extent to which these communication skills are implicated in toxic social networks. This cross-sectional study included 384 young adults, ages 18-35 years, who completed an online survey. Mixture modeling was used to conduct latent class models estimating subgroups of young adults with co-occurring forms of early adversity; then, regression models estimated the association between communication skills and toxic social networks among subgroups. Four latent classes were identified: (1) high childhood adversity; (2) high to moderate household dysfunction and emotional abuse; (3) high emotional abuse and moderate physical abuse and emotional neglect; and (4) low or no childhood adversity.



RESULTS from regression models indicate that participants classified in the high emotional abuse and moderate physical abuse and emotional neglect class had more adaptive communication skills with friends than their counterparts in the low or no childhood adversity class, and participants in the high childhood adversity or low or no childhood adversity classes with higher communication skills were less likely to report toxic social networks.



FINDINGS suggest that stress-adapted communication skills may be one resilience factor that supports adaptation among young adults with early adversity exposures.

