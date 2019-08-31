Abstract

AIM: The aims of this study were to evaluate the demographics and crash profiles of road traffic-related traumatic brain injury (TBI) patients treated at two emergency departments in the Republic of Moldova, and to identify areas for prevention.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A prospective study was conducted using data from the medical records of a pilot TBI registry from the emergency departments of two large hospitals in Moldova. The study sample included patients with TBI related to road traffic mechanisms from March 1 to August 31, 2019.



RESULTS: During the study period, 368 patients were included in the TBI registry, with 113 (30.7%) of them having TBIs caused by traffic. Children under the age of 18 (44.2%), people aged 30-49 (18.6%), and males (71.7%) were the largest proportions of the road traffic-related TBI patient population. Most (78.8%) of the TBI injuries occurred in a transportation area (street, road, highway, etc.), among children under age of 18, while walking (36.7%) or riding in a passenger vehicle (68.4%). Pedestrians (42.5%) accounted for the most cases, followed by passengers (33.6%) and drivers (23.9%). Over two-thirds of all cases were tested for alcohol. Most cases were in June (20.4%) and between 2 pm and 6 pm (29.2%) within the research period.



CONCLUSIONS: This is the first study to examine the road traffic-related traumatic brain injuries in the Republic of Moldova, which underlines the high burden of injuries among males, children, and the middle-aged population.



RESULTS from this study will help to support the development of a country's national TBI registry and can argue for the running of comprehensive measures in road injury prevention targeted to the most affected populations

