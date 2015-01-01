|
Citation
|
Kitosi P. African Journal on Land Policy and Geospatial Sciences 2023; 6(4): 672-682.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Context and background: Cities in developing world are experiencing rapid urbanization characterized by rapid population growth. Tanzania like many other most of urban areas face poor public transport which force city dwellers to use alternative transport including walking. With lack of pedestrian infrastructures like segregated walkways, roads accidents create a great challenge for pedestrian safety.Goal and Objectives:This paper attempts to explore the influence of mixed traffic on occurrence of pedestrian related roads accidents in urban built environments.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Pedestrian Safety; Roads Users’ Behavior; Urban Built Environment