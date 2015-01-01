|
Mohtich FE, Bensiali S, Idr A, El-Ayachi M. African Journal on Land Policy and Geospatial Sciences 2023; 6(4): 683-692.
(Copyright © 2023)
Abstract
Context and background:Intelligent transportation is a dynamic field focused on enhancing travel efficiency, reducing congestion, and increasing convenience. Central to this domain is the collection and analysis of spatio-temporal data, enabling precise traffic flow predictions and the development of intelligent traffic management systems. Integrating geospatial data, encompassing road topology and proximity to public infrastructure and transportation services, presents a significant challenge in designing effective intelligent transportation systems. Despite the availability of extensive geospatial databases, their optimal utilisation necessitates advanced data analysis techniques.Goal and Objectives:This research aims to seamlessly incorporate geospatial data into intelligent transportation systems, utilising advanced analysis techniques. The primary objective is to leverage geospatial data to improve system performance.
Language: fr
artificial intelligence; congestion; geospatial data; Intelligent transportation; prediction; traffic