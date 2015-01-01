Abstract

Landslide risk prevention remains a major global concern. This work allowed the characterization and mapping of landslide risk areas and the evaluation of their accessibility in the city of Bafoussam.The methodological approach was based on the integration in a geographic information system (GIS) of data interpreted from satellite images, pedology, climatic data and the digital elevation model (DEM). On the basis of multi-criteria analysis, the main factors of landslide risk were considered: relief, rainfall, occupation and nature of soils.The multi-criteria spatial analysis carried out in a GIS allowed the elaboration of hazard maps as well as the map of landslide risk areas. This map includes five classes: areas with very low landslide risk (18.36%), areas with low landslide risk (34.33%), areas with moderate landslide risk (26.36%), areas with high landslide risk (16.67%) and areas with very high landslide risk (4.28%). A buffer zone around road traffic routes allowed us to obtain the accessible areas for the last four classes. Thus, we have the following accessibility rates: 10.57% for low landslide risk areas, 11.36% for moderate landslide risk areas, 11.29% for high landslide risk areas and 18.19% for very high landslide risk areas. This rate represents for each area, the percentage of the accessible surface. The results of our work can be used not only for landslide risk prevention but also for potential crisis management.

