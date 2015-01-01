Abstract

This study evaluated and weighed the spatio-temporal dynamics of urban sprawl in oyo town. Sprawl in nigeria is a menace that is very obvious with various unsustainable impacts, presenting concern for ecofriendly sustainability. Landsat images of years 2003, 2013 and 2021 were classified to produce land use land cover maps. Urban sprawl and expansion were analyzed using post-classification transformation finding and spatial metrics methods, respectively. The outputs revealed built-up area grew by 0.40% during the first period (2003-2013) studied, and 14.25% during the second period (2013-2021). While non-built-up encompass an area of 4640.12 km2 (97.48% of total area), and it decreased to 4620.01 km2 (97.06%) in 2013, and 3941.05 km2 (82.80%) in 2021. During the third period (2003-2021), built-up area enlarged from 1.68% of the total area in 2003 to 16.33% in 2021, indicating a great change of 14.65% in built-up area between year 2003 and 2021. The analysis further revealed a growth coefficient of 2.424%, which indicated that oyo town is experiencing urban sprawl. According to the urban expansion intensity index scores of 0.814%, oyo recorded a relatively medium speed urban expansion between year 2003 and 2021. Urban sprawl in oyo has caused land degradation, loss of vegetation cover, loss of natural habitat, and contamination of surface water amongst other things. In view of the vital part played by vegetation as a carbon sink, policy makers are requested to strictly enforce laws to achieve maximum control over urban growth, development and sprawl within oyo town.

Language: en