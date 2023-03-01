|
Wang X. Journal of theory and practice of management science 2023; 3(10): 5-12.
(Copyright © 2023)
Abstract
Improving the advanced highway transportation system fully demonstrates China's strong strength. The purpose of this article is to comprehensively discuss the basic types and functions of highways, and to provide a detailed discussion on them, in order to provide a meager contribution to the reasonable planning and construction of highways in China that meet the national conditions.
Language: en
construction management; Expressway; Safety facilities; Transportation engineering