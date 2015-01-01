SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

G S, M Steefan J, Sreehitha DS. International Journal of Research and Review 2023; 10(1): 429-435.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023)

DOI

10.52403/ijrr.20230149

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In today's modern world the occasional use of alcohol has slowly transformed into a traditional habit that is gradually leading to addiction. In previous days abuse of alcohol was found only in adults but now it is being identified in even the younger age groups which is leading to many psychosocial and physical ailments. Alcohol abuse disorders, especially alcohol intoxication is the most prominent and acute ailments found in today's world. Homeopathy is a holistic system of medicine that is showing good results in treating cases of alcohol intoxication and other disorders related to alcohol abuse and thus this study is done to reflect the same.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print