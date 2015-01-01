Abstract

In today's modern world the occasional use of alcohol has slowly transformed into a traditional habit that is gradually leading to addiction. In previous days abuse of alcohol was found only in adults but now it is being identified in even the younger age groups which is leading to many psychosocial and physical ailments. Alcohol abuse disorders, especially alcohol intoxication is the most prominent and acute ailments found in today's world. Homeopathy is a holistic system of medicine that is showing good results in treating cases of alcohol intoxication and other disorders related to alcohol abuse and thus this study is done to reflect the same.

Language: en