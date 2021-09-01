Abstract

Poisoning is a common cause for attending many hospitals. Females poisoning is a growing health problem especially in the developing countries. So the aim of this work was to assess the pattern of acute poisoning among female patients admitted to Alexandria Poison Center, Egypt. A cross-sectional retrospective study was performed on acutely intoxicated female patients, age above 18 years old admitted to Alexandria Poison Center for a duration of six months from the 1st of September 2021 till the last of February 2022. A checklist was used to collect data from poison center patient's admission files. The study done on 170 intoxicated adult female patients. The mean age of the studied cases was 30.92 ± 15.22 year. The studied female patients were from Alexandria, El Behera, Matrouh and Kafr El Sheikh governorate, most of them were from Alexandria (49.4%). The majority of the cases were housewives (48.8%) and students (40.6%).



Suicidal poisoning was more common than accidental poisoning among studied cases. Pesticides were the most prevalent toxins involved in acute poisoning representing 35.3 %. Among all the cases, 52.9% were discharged, 30.0 % were admitted to poison center ward, 14.7% were admitted to ICU and 2.4 % died. So it concluded that adult females were the most susceptible for acute poisoning. Most of the cases were housewives and students. Suicidal poisoning was more common than accidental poisoning among studied female patients. Pesticides were the most prevalent toxins especially aluminum phosphide followed by central nervous system drugs.

