Abstract

Previous research has reported high prevalence rates of head injury amongst juvenile justice involved youth and relations between head injury and different forms of offending. However, little is currently known about the extent to which head injury is associated with antisocial personality features - characteristics that are strongly correlated with adult antisocial personality disorder symptomatology. The current study aimed to address this void in the existing body of research by analyzing a longitudinal sample of juvenile detainees (N = 881) to examine the relationship between head injury during childhood or early adolescence and a wide range of antisocial personality features in late adolescence.



RESULTS from a series of logistic regression models reveal that head injury is associated with impulsivity and aggression more than other features of antisocial personality. The implications of these results for juvenile justice intervention programming and avenues for future research are discussed.



Keywords: Juvenile Justice

