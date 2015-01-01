Abstract

Siennick, S. E. and Pupo, J. A. (2022). Exploring Variation in the Strength of Association of a Validated Recidivism Risk Score with Seven Common Measures of Juvenile Recidivism: A Research Note. Youth Violence and Juvenile Justice. https://doi.org/10.1177/15412040221115056

Following the publication of the research note, the authors discovered an error in the data. When the data were returned to the original dataset creator for editing, the creator discovered several additional errors. Some of these errors impacted the research note's outcome measures. In addition, the dataset creator indicated that the incarceration data from the adult criminal justice system were invalid, meaning that the only valid indicators of residential placements came from the juvenile commitment data. A corrected version of the dataset was issued; this version was validated by the Department of Juvenile Justice. The authors repeated their analyses on the reissued dataset and report corrected findings here. The only change to the analyses involved the sole use of juvenile system information for the marker event comparisons; this was necessitated by the lack of adult incarceration data.

The conclusions that followed from the multivariate multilevel model remained unchanged, with one exception: risk score was no longer a stronger predictor of adjudication than of commitment. All other substantive findings were reproduced (Tables 1 and 2).



[SafetyLit note: Corrected tables are available by following the DOI]



Keywords: Juvenile Justice

Language: en