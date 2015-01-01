|
Ellis WE, Dumas TM, Hutchinson LR, Talebi S. Youth Soc. 2023; 55(7): 1287-1306.
Abstract
Adherence to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions may be challenging for adolescents, especially those concerned about social status. This study examined self-perceived popularity and reputation concerns as predictors of adherence to health guidelines and the effects of self-perceived popularity on adjustment. Adolescents (n = 1,068, 14-18 years at Time 1, Mage = 16.86 years) completed three self-report surveys across 10 months during the COVID-19 pandemic. Consistent with hypotheses, greater self-perceived popularity and concerns about peer reputation predicted less adherence, controlling for COVID-19 threat. Further, greater self-perceived popularity predicted less internalizing symptoms at Time 3. Adolescents' perceptions of their popularity may simultaneously act as a public health risk and provide social protection.
