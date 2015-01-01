SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Tong W, Yang L, Liu S, Feng T, Jia J, Zhang Y. Youth Soc. 2023; 55(8): 1501-1519.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0044118X221116906

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Bullying is a goal-directed behavior that has long been in the spotlight of worldwide school mental health programs and research. However, the role of popularity goals in bullying and its potential mechanisms are unclear for adolescents in a non-Western cultural context. Based on 333 Chinese adolescents (52% female), the current study was the first to explore the potential moderating roles of popularity status and cognitive empathy in the association between popularity goals and early Chinese adolescents' bullying behaviors. Moderated moderation analyses indicated that popularity status and cognitive empathy significantly moderated the positive relationship between popularity goals and Chinese adolescents' bullying behaviors. Specifically, the statistically significant three-way interaction revealed that low popularity status and low cognitive empathy strengthen the positive links between popularity goals and bullying. The significant two-way interaction showed that the positive relations between popularity goals and bullying were stronger for low popularity among Chinese adolescents.


Language: en
