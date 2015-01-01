Abstract

The central issue of this paper is the study of the relationship between women and the urban space of Kermanshah. For this purpose, the women of two neighborhoods of Dolatabad and Kasri were selected so that apart from gender, the effect of women's socio-economic base on their relationship with the city and their acceptance by the city was investigated. The method of the article is grounded theory and corresponding to the problem and research method, data were collected through interviews. The main guide for data analysis has been the production theory of Lefebvre space.The research concluded that the women of both neighborhoods do not have a connection with the city and the city does not have a public space to accept women. However, the women of Daulatabad neighborhood meet the needs of the urban space in kinship, neighborhood and neighborhood communities, and the women of the Kasri neighborhood have replaced the privatized public spaces with urban spaces. The lack of presence of women in the city is the result of their absence in the economic order and their secondary role in the system of division of labor of the dominant relations in Kermanshah.

