King Z, Lyerly AD, Knittel AK. Women Crim. Justice 2023; 33(5): 363-377.

10.1080/08974454.2022.2104986

Safekeeping involves transferring individuals from jails to prisons without the presence of a conviction. In North Carolina, safekeeping is used for pregnant people with the aim of providing better prenatal care. We interviewed 14 stakeholders in the safekeeping process including sheriffs, clinicians, advocates, and lawyers. Three key themes emerged: jails' inability to provide care for pregnant individuals; safekeeping as an additional punishment to incarceration; and differing attitudes on the necessity of safekeeping. Participants perceived that while there may be some benefits of safekeeping such as enhanced prenatal care, safekeeping can also lead to worsened conditions for pregnant people experiencing incarceration.


Incarceration; maternal-fetal dyad; pregnancy; safekeeping; substance use disorders

