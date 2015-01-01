SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hamamra B. Women Crim. Justice 2023; 33(6): 395-406.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/08974454.2022.2086198

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This article, by employing qualitative content analysis, examines domestic violence in Palestine during the outbreak of the pandemic. Based on 20 semi-structured online interviews conducted with Palestinian women who survived domestic violence via zoom in the early phase of the pandemic, I argue that the preventive measures of social distancing, quarantine and lockdown had a detrimental effect on women who are confined in the domestic spheres with abusive partners. While there have been calls from feminist organizations to combat domestic violence during the outbreak of COVID-19, there are legal and social barriers that impede women's resort to help from others. I also contend that responses to the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbate violence against women which can be explained through the psychological mechanism of projection. Palestinian men are liable to project their sense of vulnerability and their difficulties coping with the restrictive mechanisms of the lockdown onto women, resulting in a noticeable increase in cases of domestic violence.


Language: en

Keywords

COVID-19 pandemic; domestic violence; femicide; gender roles; Palestine

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print