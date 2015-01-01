Abstract

This article, by employing qualitative content analysis, examines domestic violence in Palestine during the outbreak of the pandemic. Based on 20 semi-structured online interviews conducted with Palestinian women who survived domestic violence via zoom in the early phase of the pandemic, I argue that the preventive measures of social distancing, quarantine and lockdown had a detrimental effect on women who are confined in the domestic spheres with abusive partners. While there have been calls from feminist organizations to combat domestic violence during the outbreak of COVID-19, there are legal and social barriers that impede women's resort to help from others. I also contend that responses to the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbate violence against women which can be explained through the psychological mechanism of projection. Palestinian men are liable to project their sense of vulnerability and their difficulties coping with the restrictive mechanisms of the lockdown onto women, resulting in a noticeable increase in cases of domestic violence.

Language: en