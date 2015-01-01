SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Pereira Vieira C, Coelho R, Costa PM, Nunes CS. Women Crim. Justice 2023; 33(6): 407-423.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/08974454.2022.2143739

Abstract

This article analyzes the impact that the sex of law enforcement officers might have on the way they intervene in Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) situations, and if that is determined by prejudices related to traditional gender roles within intimate relationships. A questionnaire was applied to 1,872 law enforcement officers of GNR (Republican National Guard), Portugal. The results show differences in beliefs and perceptions and subsequent decisions to intervene, which reveal that women and men hold different views about gender roles and IPV. The data warns against the influence that prejudices might have on the decision to act in IPV situations.


Keywords

Gender; GNR; intimate partner violence; police intervention; Portugal

