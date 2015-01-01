Abstract

Processing a crime scene is complex. When scenes are processed well, higher quality specimens can be detected and collected. Inadequately managed scenes increase risk of ineffective investigations and poorer justice outcomes. Government reports from around the world have stated that some crime scene examiners outperform their peers. If processing a crime scene is vital for optimal outcomes, then who should we employ, and train, for this complex and challenging role? What skills do they need? In 2010, the seminal work into the technical and non-technical skills of top crime scene examiners commenced in Australia. This team used empirical techniques from occupational psychology and business management to identify a cluster of 7 key cognitive, social, leadership skills, and technical/scientific knowledge to develop a profile of top crime scene performers. This work was published in a series of papers between 2012 and 2017. In 2023, the original work was combined with current international empirical findings to build a robust, comprehensive, and more generalizable picture of the holistic skillset of top crime scene examiners. The rationale for developing a skillset is to assist forensic agencies to create targeted recruitment procedures and inform the content of early career training programs for their crime scene teams. With recruitment and training done well, organizations are better placed to attract, develop, and retain personnel with potential to excel in complex roles. When top examiners attend scenes, it is possible the risk of poorer justice outcomes arising from crime scene work could be reduced. This article is categorized under: Forensic Science in Action/Crime Scene Investigation > Crime Scene Examination Forensic Science in Action/Crime Scene Investigation > Education and Formation Forensic Science in Action/Crime Scene Investigation > From Traces to Intelligence and Evidence

Language: en