Abstract

Existing studies identified targeted audiences showing increases in Automated Vehicles (AV) acceptance after experiencing automated driving. However, there is still uncertainty regarding the reasons. Although some studies cited safety as the primary reason, there is no objective evidence from safety performance in verifying its impact on AV acceptance. This study contributes to the literature by quantitatively revealing why AV acceptance is changed after experiencing automated driving via a Structural Equation Modeling (SEM) method and objectively validating that safety is the primary factor in determining AV acceptance. Sixty drivers completed driving tasks on a driving simulator under Levels 0, 4, 3, and 2 and survey questions in between. As a result, the safety-related perceptions of AV were identified as reasons for affecting AV acceptance. Particularly, the evaluation of traffic conflicts and conflict severity validates the results from SEM, proving that safety is the primary and significant reason for influencing AV acceptance.

