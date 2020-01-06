|
Liebschutz JM, Subramaniam GA, Stone R, Appleton N, Gelberg L, Lovejoy TI, Bunting AM, Cleland CM, Lasser KE, Beers D, Abrams C, McCormack J, Potter GE, Case A, Revoredo L, Jelstrom EM, Kline MM, Wu LT, McNeely J. Addict. Sci. Clin. Pract. 2023; 18(1): e70.
37980494
BACKGROUND: Preventing progression to moderate or severe opioid use disorder (OUD) among people who exhibit risky opioid use behavior that does not meet criteria for treatment with opioid agonists or antagonists (subthreshold OUD) is poorly understood. The Subthreshold Opioid Use Disorder Prevention (STOP) Trial is designed to study the efficacy of a collaborative care intervention to reduce risky opioid use and to prevent progression to moderate or severe OUD in adult primary care patients with subthreshold OUD.
Adult; Humans; Prevention; Substance use disorder; Quality of Life; Opioid use disorder; *Analgesics, Opioid/adverse effects; *Opioid-Related Disorders/drug therapy; Cluster-Randomized controlled trial; Collaborative Care; Patient Acceptance of Health Care; Primary Care; Research Design; Risky Opioid Use