Abstract

BACKGROUND: Achieving equitable access to medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD) such as buprenorphine is a pressing issue. Evidence suggests that access to MOUD varies by race and socioeconomic status. The COVID-19 pandemic further exacerbated the treatment gap. The drivers behind this access gap remain poorly understood. This study explores barriers to treatment access among individuals with opioid use disorder (OUD) experiencing homelessness.



METHODS: We interviewed 28 individuals in and around the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) Engagement Center, an area known for its high density of active substance use and homelessness. We asked about people's experiences, perceptions, and attitudes toward OUD treatment. We conducted a thematic analysis of our interview data.



RESULTS: Fifty-four percent of participants sampled were not prescribed MOUD. None of the participants reported having an active prescription of sublingual buprenorphine or buprenorphine/naloxone. White participants were more likely to have been prescribed buprenorphine in the past compared to participants of other races even in this socioeconomically homogeneous sample. Themes that emerged in our data included challenges to accessing MOUD due to reduced services during the COVID-19 pandemic, lost or stolen medications, fewer inpatient withdrawal management beds for women, transportation challenges, fear of adverse effects of MOUD, the perception that taking MOUD replaces one addiction for another, and community disapproval of MOUD. Participants also reported stigma and discrimination based on race, gender, and socioeconomic status.



CONCLUSION: Systems and individual-level factors contribute to the MOUD treatment gap across race and socioeconomic status. The COVID-19 pandemic posed additional access challenges. This study provides important, actionable insights about the barriers faced by a particularly vulnerable population of individuals with OUD experiencing homelessness.

Language: en