Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Criminal responsibility evaluation represents one of the most controversial and debated issues in forensic psychiatry. Although clear procedures have been recommended, little research exists on decision-making process by forensic psychiatrists. We present a case assessing the criminal responsibility of a murderer who committed femicide as a result of chloroform poisoning and suffocation after a drug-facilitated sexual assault.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A.S., a 30-year-old female, was found dead in the home of S.P., a 50-year-old male. S.P. recounted killing A.S. by forced inhalation of chloroform, when the woman had experienced sensory clouding following unintentional ingestion of Zolpidem, a hypnotic agent. A multidisciplinary approach was taken to resolve the case. Autopsy, histological, genetic, and toxicological examinations were performed by a forensic pathologist, while a digital forensic examiner analysed electronic devices. A pool of three forensic psychiatrists and two psychologists was asked to assess the mental state of S.P. at the time of the crime.



RESULTS AND CONCLUSIONS: The cause of death of A.S. was identified as a lethal chloroform intoxication in altered consciousness caused by Zolpidem, while homicidal suffocation was also described. Mobile forensics demonstrated that S.P. had videotaped the crime scene, clearly revealing that A.S. had been sexually assaulted by S.P. before dying. Criminal responsibility of S.P. was evaluated through various psychological tests and seven interviews with the accused, each lasting an average of 180 min. Specialists concluded that S.P. could not be exempted from being responsible for the homicide.

Language: en