|
Citation
|
Camatti J, Galliani I, Cirnelli A, Cecchi R. Leg. Med. (Elsevier) 2023; 66: e102356.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Japanese Society of Legal Medicine, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37980883
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Criminal responsibility evaluation represents one of the most controversial and debated issues in forensic psychiatry. Although clear procedures have been recommended, little research exists on decision-making process by forensic psychiatrists. We present a case assessing the criminal responsibility of a murderer who committed femicide as a result of chloroform poisoning and suffocation after a drug-facilitated sexual assault.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Forensic medicine; Femicide; Criminal responsibility; Drug-facilitated sexual assault; Forensic psychiatry; Mobile forensics