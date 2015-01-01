Abstract

Background/ Objective Several studies describe traumatic head injuries caused by ceiling fans in Australia, the Middle East, and Malaysia. Some injuries required neurosurgical intervention, especially those caused by metallic ceiling fans. This study describes traumatic head injuries caused by ceiling fans at a single Pediatric Level 1 Trauma Center in the southern United States.



METHODS Medical records were retrospectively reviewed for patients under 18 years of age who presented with a traumatic injury to the head from a ceiling fan from January 1, 2008, through December 31, 2021. The cohort of patients meeting all inclusion criteria was identified by querying multiple free-text fields derived from the electronic medical record, followed by a manual record review.



RESULTS Of 60 children treated for traumatic head injury from a ceiling fan, the median age was 5.7 years and 53% were female. Laceration was the most common injury (80%), followed by scalp swelling/hematoma (20%), contusion (8%), and skull fracture (7%). Two patients (3%) with intracranial hemorrhage and fracture underwent neurosurgery. One neurosurgical case involved a metal ceiling fan and the other involved an outdoor ceiling fan. Nearly half of the injuries involved bunk or loft beds (47%) and young children were often injured while being lifted up by a caregiver (18%).



CONCLUSION Although most pediatric traumatic head injuries from ceiling fans resulted in minor injuries, our center saw a similar proportion of cases with skull fractures to what has been reported in Australia (5%). The effects of fan construction and blade material on the severity of head injury may warrant further study. Understanding the most common mechanisms for these injuries may guide injury prevention efforts.

Language: en