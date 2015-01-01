Abstract

RATIONALE: The association between self-report falling risk in persons with COPD and hospitalization has not been previously explored.



OBJECTIVE: To examine whether self-reported risk is associated with hospitalizations in patients with COPD.



METHODS: A secondary analysis from a prospective observational cohort study of veterans with COPD. Participants completed questions from the Stopping Elderly Accidents, Deaths and Injuries (STEADI) tool kit at either baseline or at the end of the 12-month study. A prospective or cross-sectional analysis examined the association between responses to the STEADI questions and risk of all-cause or COPD hospitalizations.



RESULTS: Participants (N = 388) had a mean age of 69.6 ± 7.5 years, predominately male (96 %), and 144 (37.1 %) reported having fallen in the last year. More than half reported feeling unsteady with walking (52.6 %) or needing to use their arms to stand up from a chair (61.1 %). A third were concerned about falling (33.3 %). Three questions were associated with all-cause (not COPD) hospitalization in both unadjusted and adjusted cross-sectional analysis (N = 213): "fallen in the past year" (IRR 1.77, 95 % CI 1.10 to 2.86); "unsteady when walking" (IRR 1.88, 95 % CI 1.14 to 3.10); "advised to use a cane or walker" (IRR 1.89, 95 % CI 1.16 to 3.08).



CONCLUSIONS: The prevalence of self-reported falling risk was high in this sample of veterans with COPD. The association between falling risk and all-cause hospitalization suggests that non-COPD hospitalizations can negatively impact intrinsic risk factors for falling. Further research is needed to clarify the effects of all-cause hospitalization on falling risk in persons with COPD.

