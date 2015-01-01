SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Spiridonova T, Stavrova O, Evans A, van Beest I. Soc. Psychol. (Gott.) 2023; 54(5): 294-307.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Hogrefe and Huber Publishers)

DOI

10.1027/1864-9335/a000528

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

: Cynicism - the belief that people are driven primarily by self-interest - has been predominantly associated with detrimental consequences for individuals and organizations. Less is known about its potentially positive implications. We investigated whether lay people consider cynicism helpful in preventing antisocial behavior and therefore see value in cynical leaders. We found that people viewed cynical (vs. trusting) leaders as better at detecting antisocial behavior and more punitive, and therefore, as better at preventing employees' antisocial behavior (Study 1). Despite this, cynical (vs. trusting) leaders were less likely to be hired, were offered lower salaries, and were seen as less effective (Study 2). This aversion to cynical leaders was attenuated for jobs that emphasized the importance of preventing antisocial behavior (Study 3).


Language: en

Keywords

antisocial behavior; cynicism; lay beliefs; leadership; trust

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print