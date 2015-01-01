Abstract

Anderson's code of the streets (COS) model outlines one response to community violence exposure (CVE) in which individuals regard violence as an effective means to maintain respect and reduce victimization. Previous research suggests CVE, negative emotionality, and low social support may relate to the acceptability of violence. In a sample of 694 emerging adult undergraduate students (18-25 years, Mage = 20.72, SD = 1.85; 81.0% female; 57.1% White), the current study utilized latent profile analysis to derive profiles from CVE (i.e., direct, witnessing, hearing about), anger, and social support (friend, family). The relationships between these profiles and COS endorsement were then examined. A 4 class model emerged as the best fit: High CVE (5.0%), Low Support (16.7%), Moderate CVE and High Support (23.9%) and Low CVE (54.4%). Profiles significantly differed in relation to COS, with High CVE participants reporting the highest COS endorsement. The Low Support and the Moderate CVE and High Support participants reported moderate COS beliefs. The Low CVE participants endorsed the lowest levels of COS.



RESULTS showcase the importance of intervention efforts to bolster social support and reduce problematic anger, and prevention efforts aimed at decreasing CVE, which may reduce positive violence norms.

Language: en