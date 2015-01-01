Abstract

Urban planning and transportation policies are vital to creating sustainable and liveable cities. Transit-orientated development (TOD) has emerged as a prominent approach that emphasises the establishment of neighbourhoods with convenient access to public transportation, thereby promoting car-free lifestyles. This research investigates the connection between proximity to transit stations and local living habits in Auckland, New Zealand, which is a car-dependent city aiming to transition to a sustainable TOD model. We use geolocational data from mobile phones to measure the daily mobility patterns of residents living within a 15 min walking distance of various transit stations. Employing ordinary least squares (OLS) regression, we analyse the correlation between residents' average travel distances and individual mobility, considering different station contexts. We aim to determine whether individuals living near transit stations are more inclined to participate in local activities and make a higher proportion of short-distance trips. The results illustrate that approximately 54% of the residents show dominant localised mobility patterns. Living near a station is significantly associated with shorter annual travel distances, although this trend varies by area. Notably, only about 16 of the 34 stations studied indicate that their local residents predominantly engage in 'local' travel patterns. Rural stations show less correlation, likely due to poor infrastructure and limited walkability. This study underscores the vital role of proximity to transit stations in promoting sustainable mobility. It serves as a foundational guide for urban planners and designers to make informed decisions that improve the built environment and optimise land use.

Language: en