Abstract

Decades ago, bicycles used to play an important role in urban transportation in Chinese cities, but they have been gradually replaced by private cars, metro, buses, and some other modes, owning to the fast-growing mobility demand as a result of urban expansion and motorization. However, in recent years, with the development of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) and the initiative of the sharing economy, bike-sharing systems (BSSs) have been implemented extensively in Chinese cities. Their usage patterns can be revealed via system-generated data, yet less is known about users' attitudes towards and preferences for these systems. In this study, we draw on two surveys conducted in Guangzhou and Beijing on the perceptions of travelers using BSSs to estimate the effect of demographic factors, bicycle ownership, and trip-level factors on the willingness and potential frequency of BSS usage. In addition, a latent class model is built to analyze the different aspects of theses systems concerned with different types of urban travelers. It is found that respondents' age, occupation, income, mode combination, and the proximity of origin or destination to the docking station, etc., influence the willingness and frequency of using BSSs. In addition, respondents generally value features such as the proximity of docking stations to trip destinations, safety to ride, and appropriate level of fare. However, different latent classes show a different preference for other features of BSSs. According to the model results, proposals are given for the improvement of the existing systems in Chinese cities.

