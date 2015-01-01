Abstract

In early childhood, the attachment formed with mother plays an important role not only in the child's social, emotional, cognitive and language skills, but also in psychological health throughout lifespan. In this review, attachment in early childhood, intergenerational transmission of attachment and psychopathology, and maternal sensitivity and emotional availability which are fundamental factors affecting this transmission will be examined. Further, research from Turkey and international studies will be covered. The findings demonstrated that the maternal sensitivity can act as a protective factor for childhood behavioral and psychological problems. Thus, in the present review, we will examine the contribution of maternal sensitivity to attachment and child's psychological well-being in early childhood. Lastly, we will summarize intervention programs addressing maternal sensitivity and which were implemented on risk groups (i.e., low income and education levels) in Turkey.

Language: tr