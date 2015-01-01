Abstract

OBJECTIVES:



The aim of this study is to investigate the relationship between social media addiction in adolescents and depression, social anxiety and level of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Materials and Methods:



Participants are 120 adolescents currently enrolled in high school with an average age of 15.4±1.3 years. The inventories were applied through online means. Participants were evaluated with "Children's Depression Inventory (CDI)", "Social Anxiety Scale for Children (SASC)", "Conners-Wells Self-Report Scale Revised Short Form (CASS-S)" and "Social Media Disorder Scale (SMD-9)".

Results:



While no significant relationship between the participants' ages and their SMD-9 scores was found, there was a significant relationship between their SMD-9 scores and daily social media usage. A medium positive correlation between the SMD-9 and SASC scores, when SMD-9 and CASS-S subscale scores were evaluated; a weak positive correlation between the conduct disorder subscale, a medium positive correlation between the cognitive problems-inattention subscale, a strong positive correlation between the ADHD index, and a medium positive correlation between the CASS-S total scores was determined. No significant correlation was found between the scores of SMD-9, CDI, and hyperactivity subscale of CASS-S. According to the multi-linear regression model, a significant effect of daily social media usage, SASC, conduct disorder, cognitive problems-inattention, ADHD index scores and CASS-S total scores on SMD-9 scores.

Conclusion:



Our results indicate that social media addiction in adolescents is related to daily social media usage, social anxiety levels and ADHD symptom levels.

Language: tr