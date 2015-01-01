Abstract

OBJECTIVES:



Suicides are the second most common cause of death between the ages of 15-29. Suicide rates vary according to the sociodemographic, clinical, and psychological factors. Since it is an important mental health problem in our country, it is planned to investigate suicide attempts and relevant factors in Batman province retrospectively.

Materials and Methods:



As part of this study, forensic files of suicide attempt between the years of 2013 and 2018 were reached, and clinical interviews were conducted with 88 cases who attempted suicide. Sociodemographic information, risk factors and features related to suicide attempt were obtained. The information obtained was evaluated according to gender and suicide risk level.

Results:



The average age of suicide is 17.3±2.3 years. 73.9% of the cases were female and 26.1% were male. The most frequently used method in both sexes and at all suicide risk levels was determined as high dose drug intake. The history of get involved in crime and physical causes were found to be significantly higher in males. When the suicide was evaluated according to the risk level, pre-suicidal depressive mood, alcohol substance use, and physical and psychological causes were significantly lower in the mild risk group.

Conclusion:



In our study, the fact that suicide attempts are seen more frequently in girls and that most of the patients under the age of 18 do not attend school and those who are over the age of 18 do not work to a large extent give an important idea in terms of risk factors related to suicide attempt. Alcohol use, presence of perceived support, physical diseases are important factors for more serious attempts.



Keywords: Suicide attempts, adolescence, risk factors

Language: tr