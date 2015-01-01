SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Fei R, Yang L, Hei X, Hu B, Li A. Transp. Saf. Environ. 2023; 5(4): tdac077.

(Copyright © 2023, Oxford University Press)

10.1093/tse/tdac077

An enhanced optimal velocity model (EOVM) that considers driving safety is established to alleviate traffic congestion and ensure driving safety. Time headway is introduced as a criterion for determining whether the car is safe. When the time headway is less than the minimum time headway (THmin ) or more than the most comfortable time headway (THcom), the acceleration constraints are discussed to ensure the model's safety and maintain the following state. A stability analysis of the model was carried out to determine the stability conditions of the model. The EOVM is compared with the optimal velocity model (OVM) and fuzzy car-following model using the real dataset. Experiments show that the EOVM model has the smallest error in average, maximum and median with the real dataset. To confirm the model's safety, design fleet simulation experiments were conducted for three actual scenarios of starting, stopping and uniform process.


