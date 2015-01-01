Abstract

Temporary rumble strips are used by state departments of transportation (DOTs) to help reduce vehicle speeds in work zones and to alert drivers they are approaching a work zone. A research study was undertaken to develop policy guidance for the use of temporary rumble strips by DOTs. The research methodology included a review of existing literature, synthesis of DOT practices, and field observations of driver behavior and installation of temporary rumble strips. This paper presents the first known assessment of DOT practices for both long-term and short-term temporary rumble strips in the United States. Field observations noted minimal erratic driver behavior (1/8636) such as swerving to avoid the temporary rumble strips. A synthesis of 18 existing DOT practices found differences in levels of implementation and standards for temporary rumble strips among DOTs. Concerns noted by DOTs and installation personnel include the heavy weight of short-term temporary rumble strips, requirements for installation, worker exposure to traffic, potential for erratic driver behavior, and the need for maintenance of the temporary rumble strips. Suggested modifications to existing DOT practices were developed to address these concerns and potentially reduce cost, increase installation efficiency, enhance worker safety, and improve performance of temporary rumble strips.

