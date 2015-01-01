Abstract

A recent research project investigated the operational benefits of modern roundabouts for high-speed locations that serve heavy vehicles, while developing examples of best practices for design. The research team compiled proven results from designs in other states and collected and analyzed data from within and outside of Texas to develop updated design guidance, which can be used to implement roundabout designs that accommodate oversize/overweight (OSOW) vehicles in rural areas. This paper summarizes activities and findings from that project. Project activities indicate that the drone-based data collection effort, along with a computer algorithm-based method for data reduction, was an effective and efficient alternative to traditional data collection and reduction methods for this project.



FINDINGS from field data and simulation confirmed practices in other states that roundabouts can be designed to accommodate not only heavy vehicles but also OSOW vehicles in rural locations with high-speed approaches. The roundabout with the largest diameter studied (180 ft) had the best performance, but the smallest roundabout (120-ft diameter) was also able to accommodate larger vehicles at lower volumes, and roundabouts of all sizes generally outperformed two-way stop-controlled intersections in simulation results.

