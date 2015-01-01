Abstract

Electric mobility transition has been gradually gaining momentum, driven by several considerations, including the urgency to combat climate change impacts attributed to private transport based on the internal combustion engine. The nature and impacts of such a transition will inevitably vary across countries because of differences in the mobility patterns and preferences in the societies, as well as the policy landscape. In Sub-Saharan Africa, paratransit is one of the dominant forms of transport. This motivates the need to assess its viability for electric mobility transition, focusing on electric motorcycles in particular. Using Kenya as case study, in conjunction with mobility data collected in several Sub-Saharan countries, this research provides insight on the potential adoption and impacts of electric motorcycles in the taxi industry, based on the observed trip characteristics and relative fuel and electricity costs. The economic benefits for taxi drivers as well as the capability of the electricity infrastructure to support such transition are considered. The paper concludes that the transition to electric mobility among motorcycle taxis is feasible in Kenya. The paper also discusses implications for the electricity grid, in relation to the possible increase in the electricity consumption and power needs under various electric two-wheeler proliferation scenarios.

