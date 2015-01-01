Abstract

People living in disaster areas are required to have the alertness to avoid from disaster. Most indigenous people in disaster areas have local wisdoms to avoid or to minimize the effects of disaster. This research was aimed to study the local wisdom of Badud village in Mekarsari Village, Cijulang District, Pangandaran Regency on disaster mitigation. It used qualitative descriptive method. The data was collected through interview, observation and literature review. The interviewees were public figure of Badud people. The data analysis was conducted interactively, starting from data reducing, data presenting, and conclusion making. The result of the research showed that traditions that are still being carried out are related to maintaining harmony with nature which contains elements of disaster mitigation, such as (1) preserving the forest (2) hanging a small pouch containing shallots, chili, and shrimp paste on the door of the house, (3) holding ceremonials by throwing dong dang to the sea on every month of Muharram, and (4) make offerings every Friday kliwon night and pray to God. The aims of these ritual traditions are (1) asking for help and protection from God to avoid disaster or minimalize the loss of property and lives, (2) paying respect to the ancestors who have passed down various traditions as a guide for their lives. From this research, it is concluded that the society in Badud village still carries the traditions inherited from their ancestors to maintain the harmony of life, with others, nature and God as a disaster mitigation effort.

