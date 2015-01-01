Abstract

Every child born is always entitled to his or her own protection laws, including the right to live or to survive, the right to protection, the right to development and participation. Because children are the future builders of the country, the law sets out these laws as a means to protect children. In fact, from the old days to the present, children still suffer pain and suffering such as kidnapping, sexual assault, violence, neglect, etc. Especially the child pedophile situation today occurs. Everyday in many countries not only in Vietnam. This incident not only causes mental and physical pain but also affects the future development of children. At the same time, this is directly threatening the current situation of social security.

Language: en