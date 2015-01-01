Abstract

Most of the road accidents occur due to over speeding Speed has been found to be major contributory factor in around 10% of all accidents and in around 30% of the deadly accidents. Increase in speed multiplies the risk of accident and severity of injury during accident. Faster vehicles are more prone to accident than slower one. Driving over a given speed limit not only, illegal, but also dangerous. In this project a solution to increase safety with a speed limit using Global Positioning System (GPS) was proposed. The GPS system provides the information about precise location to the driver, driving speed, road allowed speed. Initially the system calculates the vehicle speed. If a vehicle with over speed is detected, the smart speed governor device automatically reduces the speed of the vehicle by changing the angle of Speed Governor pedal which is mounted on accelerator. After changing the angle of the speed governor device the driver can't able to increase the vehicle speed. In this work the usability of the proposed system was evaluated using the System Usability Scale (SUS) through the contribution of (30) participants. Result of the SUS showed a relatively high rate of user satisfaction at around 85.5%.

