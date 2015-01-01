Abstract

Factors affecting domestic violence against women in Turkish cities having different socioeconomic structures, are analyzed in this study. These factors consist of social, cultural, economic and psychological factors. In contrast to what we expect based on earlier literature, the family income level has a positive relationship with violence. Logistic regression analysis also revealed that a university graduate and having a personal income decreases the prevalence of violence as expected. However, working women and women with children are more prone to domestic violence. Again, there is a strong association between the neighborhood where the family lives and the incidence of violence. The extent of male dominance, as measured by the question "How are the decisions taken in the family" is also associated with domestic violence: the woman is less likely to be abused in households where decisions are taken collectively. Likewise, families where women have to get permission from the husband to carry out certain activities, have increased incidence of suffering from husband's violence. Psychological factors, such as being abused or having witnessed violence as a child, are also significantly correlated with domestic violence.

