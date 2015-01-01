Abstract

The modality of motorcycle taxiing in the city of Sincelejo is a phenomenon that has been growing over time; Approximately 20,000 people provide the mototaxi service [1]. This work generates high risks for those who dedicate themselves to this trade, among which is the probability of being involved in traffic accidents, diseases caused by constant exposure to climate change and inadequate conditions for the exercise of their work. Based on this situation, the objective of this study is aimed at determining the prevalence of morbidity perceived by people who work as motorcycle taxi drivers in the city of Sincelejo and identify the behavior of sociodemographic variables. The methodology used is based on a cross-sectional descriptive/prevalence study with a study sample of 30 individuals dedicated to motorcycle taxis, who were participants, through the application of a survey-type questionnaire distributed virtually, using the Google tool. Forms. The results show that the main ailments observed in the individuals surveyed and that are associated with the development of this activity are diabetes, hypertension, kidney disorders, and prostatitis, among others. It can be concluded that most of the people dedicated to motorcycle taxis are from low socio-economic status and carry out this work due to lack of formal employment in the city. The working conditions are not adequate, because these people are exposed during most of the working hours, to various risk factors: physical and biological.

