Abstract

Labuan Bajo in the National Tourism Development is designated as a National Tourism Strategic Area. Has potential resources and widely recognized image. Apart from being a tourist area, Labuan Bajo is an area prone to disasters, including tsunamis, earthquakes and landslides. Therefore, a disaster hazard management approach is needed to support the government's campaign to implement tourism that is sustainable and safe from disasters. This study aims to 1) map the distribution of tourist sites in Labuan Bajo: 2) Analyze the threat of disasters in tourist sites and disaster mitigation in the tourism area of Labuan Bajo. The method used is through a Focus Group Discussion (FGD) with Tourism Stakeholders, the National Disaster Management Agency for the Labuan Bajo area, the data used are primary and secondary data and GIS analysis to produce the distribution of tourist objects in disaster-prone areas. The results of this study indicate that the supporting attractiveness of Labuan Bajo is distributed in 16 locations with the southern region having a tsunami threat covering 6 tourist sites, while the northern to southern regions have earthquake susceptibility in 7 tourist sites. The development of Labuan Bajo's super priority tourism destination is directed at disaster mitigation or based on disaster mitigation because most tourist attractions, public facilities, tourism facilities, and communities are located in disaster-prone areas.

Language: en