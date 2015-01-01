SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Malik F, Saeed S. Webology 2022; 19(2): 2716-2730.

(Copyright © 2022, University of Tehran, Iran, Publisher Info Sci Publisher)

Abstract

Children become victims of atrocities in different cultures which affects their mental and physical health. Child Abuse Scale (CAS; Malik & Shah, 2007) was devised to measure child abuse inflicted by parents for 8-12 years old children. Based on the researcher's experience, children got confused in responding to the same scale for both mother and father at a time. Moreover, sexual abuse-related items couldnâ€™t be retained originally. The present study was carried out to modify, standardize and develop norms for the CAS for the Pakistani population. Participants of the study included 700 children of 8-12 years (both boys & girls) drawn from mainstream schools (non-clinical sample; n = 600) and the child protection and welfare bureau (clinical sample; n = 100). Participants, after taking formal permission from authorities, were administered with CAS-R and a detailed demographic information sheet. To ensure construct validity, Principle component factor analysis was run which bare three factors for CAS-R, labeled as Physical & Emotional Abuse, Physical &Emotional Neglect, and Sexual Abuse. Both mother and father forms revealed high reliability for overall and subscale scores. Item analysis revealed good internal validity. The CAS-R is a psychometrically sound measure for the assessment of abuse inflicted by parents.


Language: en
